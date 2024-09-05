Relief efforts for flood victims continue

Eluru : Following a call for help given by Minister for Housing, Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy, relief programmes for Vijayawada flood victims are continuing in Nuzvid constituency. While prominent personalities from Nuzvid has sent 3,000 food packets to Vijayawada on Tuesday, local contractors sent 2,000 food packets and 900 biscuit packets from Nuzvid in a special vehicle for distribution to the flood victims in Vijayawada city on Wednesday. The contractors of Nuzvid town with their own funds has sent food parcels and biscuit packets sufficient for 2,000 flood victims from Nuzvid for flood victims of Vijayawada Singh Nagar and Satyanarayanapuram.

Similarly, Nuzvid Mango Town Rotary Club has sent 3,000 food parcels and water bottles to the victims in a vehicle to Vijayawada on Wednesday. Minister Parthasarathy said that it is everyone’s responsibility to help their fellow human beings during times of calamity and people and leaders should come forward voluntarily to help the flood victims.