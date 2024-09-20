Request to get UNESCO tag for Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam

Ahobilam (Nandyal district): The authorities of Sri Narasimha Swamy temple at Ahobilam in Allagadda constituency in the district said that they submitted a representation to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India for the recognition of cultural heritage and recommending Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) identity.

They said that they also gave a representation Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, requesting him to nominate Ahobilam Paruveta Utsavam for UNESCO ICH recognition. Speaking to The Hans India on Thursday, co-convener Sethuraman said the unique festival of Paruveta Utsavam is celebrated for 45 days on the day of Kanuma, third day of Makar Sankranti festival every year.

On the day of Makar Sankranti, the Utsava Murthy of Upper Ahobilam Sri Jwala Narasimha Swamy will be taken to lower Ahobilam and on the next day, Paruveta rituals will start. Later Sri Prahaladavarada Swamy, the Utsava Murthy of lower Ahobilam and Sri Jwala Narasimha Swamy will be decorated in the form of hunters and seated at Paruveta Mandapam. The deities will be seated on separate Palanquins and will be taken out on a procession. Chenchus will shoot arrows as a mark of respect towards Lord Narasimha Swamy when the Palanquin reaches Dwajasthambam.

The procession will go through 32 villages in 45 days and will return to Ahobilam, Sethuraman informed. He said that Ahobilam Paruvetu Utsavam is the longest celebrated temple festival in the country which is celebrated for 45 days. It is the only festival in which the principal deity is taken to 32 villages.