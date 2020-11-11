Resolve pending issues, reduce work stress: APGEA

Ongole: The government should take initiative at least now and resolve 100 percent of the pending issues immediately, demanded the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association state general secretary G Askara Rao.

The Prakasam district unit of the APGEA, led by their district president Vinukonda Rajarao met their state general secretary, who is on the way home from the Rayalaseema tour, in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, Askara Rao said that they are touring districts to identify local issues of the employees. He said that they had taken about 30 issues of the employees to the notice of YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his Padayatra, but they were unresolved even after he came to chief minister. He announced that the association would continue to fight for the resolution of all issues including the implementation of the 11th PRC and do not take a back step. He said that the medical and health department employees are being pressurised while working with 19 apps and demanded the government to reduce the apps and regularise the contract employees immediately. He said that the employees are working round the clock even during the Covid-19 situation and the government should protect the interests of the employees. He announced that the APGEA is concerned about the welfare of the employees and appreciated Rajarao for his efforts in strengthening the association.

APGEA state secretary Srikanth Raju, treasurer Lakshman, AP revenue employees JAC chairman Vasu Diwakar, AP government drivers association president Srinivas, district leaders M Ramanarao, K Panduranga Reddy, Edara Vijayabhanu, S Vanaja, Sobharani, Sobha, P Anil, Endluri Chittibabu, Angalakurti Narasimham, Mannam Chencharao, CT Ramarao, Ramu, Venkateswarlu and others also participated in the programme.