Restoration of Chagalnadu canal likely in July

Rajamahendravaram: Farmers from five villages in Rangampeta and Gandepalli mandals are hopeful for the restoration of the Chagalnadu irrigation canal, which has been blocked for nearly two years. The Chagalnadu Lift Irrigation Scheme, which serves around 35,000 acres across seven mandals in the erstwhile East Godavari district, has been partially encroached by unknown individuals, disrupting the water supply and affecting agriculture in the region.

The Chagalnadu Lift Irrigation Project, built in 2004 at a cost of Rs 80 crore, was designed to supply water to the upland areas of East Godavari. The project supplies water to seven mandals, including Rajanagaram, Jaggampeta, Rangampeta, Rajahmundry Rural, Bikkavolu, Anaparti, and Mandapeta, with 14,000 acres of irrigation command area allocated to Rangampeta mandal alone. A 21-kilometre main canal was constructed from Vadisaleru to Marripudi to serve these areas. However, a 500-metre section of this canal between Chandredu and Nayakampalli villages was illegally encroached, cutting off the water supply to five villages-- Kotapadu, Venkatapuram, Doddigunta, Singampalli, and Marripudi. Farmers from these villages claim that the encroached section was converted into agricultural land in 2023.

For the past 2 years, farmers have been protesting and demanding the restoration of the canal. The Chagalnadu Lift Irrigation Project officials have submitted reports on the issue to higher authorities. The situation caught the attention of Kakinada district collector Shan Mohan, who recently directed strict action against those responsible for the illegal encroachment of the canal.Following an on-site inspection by Peddapuram RDO Sriramani, who verified the facts and reported to the Collector, orders were issued to restore the canal before the Kharif season to ensure water supply to the affected villages. The farmers have requested the district administration to expedite the process.

A case has also been registered at the Gandepalli police station against those involved in the illegal act, based on complaints filed by Chagalnadu irrigation and revenue officials. Authorities have assured that efforts are underway to ensure water release into the canal by the first week of July.