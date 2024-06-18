Restrictions on road near Jagan’s home removed

Tadepalli: The police have thrown open the road that leads to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence at Tadepalli in Guntur district to the people.

So far the four-lane road is restricted for the visitors of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy including the people’s representatives and the officials and those only who got invitation and permission to meet the former Chief Minister. Now the road is open to all from Monday evening onwards.A large number of people visited the road and also residence of Jagan. They travelled on the road with a feel of liberty. They also watched Jagan’s residence from outside with curiosity.

Surprisingly the four walls of outside entire residence were covered with strong iron sheets and grills. Many of them are seen taking photographs standing in front of the residence of the former Chief Minister.