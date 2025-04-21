Resurrection of Jesus celebrated on Easter

Ongole: The Christian fraternity in the Prakasam district celebrated Easter on Sunday, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after he was crucified.

People participated in the special prayers and masses at various churches all over the district and paid visits to the burial grounds to pay respects to the elders.

Marking Easter Day, the Christians culminated the 40 days of Lent, a period of fasting, penance, and prayer to commemorate the 40 days of suffering by Jesus Christ in the desert before he was crucified and resurrected on the third day.

The believers at various places participated in the midnight masses, while others reached the churches along with their families in the early morning and participated in the special prayers. Thousands of Christians participated in the prayers at the Jewett Prayer Hill, conducted by the Jewett Memorial Baptist Church since early morning while the St Teresa Church, RCM Church, Nazarene Baptist Church, Resurrection Baptist Church, Immanuel Baptist Church, The Lord Church, Pentecost Prayer Hall, and the Christian Burial Ground at Mamidipalem also witnessed large gatherings of the believers in Christ.

The RCM, CSI, Telugu Baptist Church, Jesus Holy Church in Giddalur, Believers Eastern Church at Bestavaripet, Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Yerragondapelm, Telugu Baptist Town Church in Markapur, Hosanna Mandir in Darsi, ABM, RCM, CSI, Calvary, Lutheran Churches, and Church of Christ in Donakonda, Kanigiri Durgam Baptist Church, and various other churches in the district also arranged special prayers for the believers in Christ and celebrated Easter.