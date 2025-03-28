Retired IOB employees organise get-together

Rajamahendravaram: The Association of Retired Indian Overseas Bank Employees (ARISE) conducted a special meeting at IOB’s Balajipeta branch here on Thursday. The meeting was organised by retired chief manager Ganji Venkateswara Rao.

Retired assistant general manager (AGM) Kottu Venkata Ramana presided over the meeting. Addressing the gathering, All India Bank Pensioners’ and Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) national deputy general secretary KBG Tilak emphasised the ongoing efforts of AIBPARC leadership in advocating for pensioners’ rights.

Key demands include pension updation under BEPR 1995, recognition of special allowance in pension and gratuity calculations, bank-funded IBA medical insurance, and consultative status for pensioners’ organisations.

AGM (Retd) Venkata Ramana was felicitated for his contributions as AGM of Treasury (Foreign) at IOB’s Central Office, Chennai. He retired in February 2025 and has since settled in Rajahmundry.

IOB Balajipeta branch senior manager K Pavan Kumar assured the gathering of his support. Retired employees from Rajahmundry, Amalapuram, Razole, Kothapeta, Rajanagaram, and Pithapuram attended the event.

