Retired IPS officer to enter politics

Amalapuram: Retired IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao has formally announced his decision to enter politics, stating that he feels the time has come for him to contribute to society in a new role.

Speaking to the media during a visit to Thanelanka village in Mummidivaram mandal of Konaseema district, he clarified that his political entry is not driven by aspirations for power but by a desire to work for a better society.

Rao was visiting the family of Kodikatti Srinu, expressing solidarity with them and promising his support.

He described Kodikatti Srinu as one among thousands who have suffered under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and vowed to console and assist such victims.

Addressing the media, Rao emphasised that he has no personal vendetta against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, but made it clear that he intends to expose the alleged irregularities committed during Jagan’s tenure. “The atrocities are not in tens or hundreds; they are in thousands,” he alleged.

Rao also invited citizens to share information related to any illegal activities during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime through the WhatsApp number 7816020048.

He accused the previous government of misusing the legal system, citing Kodikatti Srinu’s case as an example- claiming that false terrorism-related charges were filed against him, denying him bail for six years, and effectively destroying his life.