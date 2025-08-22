Revenue dept bags two prestigious Skoch awards

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh revenue department has won two prestigious Skoch Awards for the year 2025. The awards were given for its Online Court Management System (ORCMS) and the Re-survey 2.0 initiative. The awards will be presented on September 20 at a summit in Delhi.

Revenue, registrations, and stamps minister Anagani Satya Prasad expressed his delight at the national recognition for the department. He credited the awards to the innovative reforms implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to strengthen the revenue department, which he said had become defunct under the previous government.

.Satya Prasad highlighted the transformative changes brought about by the .ORCMS, which has digitised revenue court proceedings to increase transparency and efficiency. He said the system has significantly reduced the pendency of court cases and provided citizens with easy access to information, reducing the need for them to visit government offices. The system has also enhanced accountability among officials and provides valuable data for state-level policy monitoring.

The minister noted that the previous Re-survey 1.0, conducted under the YSRCP government, was riddled with errors, leading to numerous land disputes. He said that after the new government took charge, they conducted gram sabhas in the re-surveyed villages and received 2.80 lakh applications, all of which have now been resolved.

The current Re-survey 2.0 is being conducted meticulously to avoid any mistakes. The department is adopting a pilot project approach, re-surveying one village in each mandal first.

To ensure accuracy, each block of land (200-250 acres) is being surveyed by a team of two surveyors, a VRO, and a VRA. The department is also creating a WhatsApp group for farmers in each block to keep them informed. Only 20 acres are being surveyed per day, with prior notice given to all concerned parties. The Minister announced that Re-survey 2.0 is expected to be completed by December 2027.

The revenue minister said that these Skoch Awards are a testament to the government’s commitment to bringing revenue administration closer to the people. He dedicated the awards to the hard work of the revenue department’s officials and staff, extending special congratulations to special chief secretary and CCL A Jayalakshmi and survey department director Prabhakar Reddy.