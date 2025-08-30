Live
Review meeting on NCD 4.0 progress held
Kurnool: A review meeting on the progress of the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) 4.0 programme was held at the Dr Colony Urban Primary Health Centre on Friday.
The meeting was conducted by Dr Maheshwar Prasad, State Coordinator of the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), with women health workers participating in the session. Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted that changing lifestyles and food habits are leading to the emergence of new health issues. He noted that stress-filled routines, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy dietary patterns are causing serious problems such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiac diseases, stroke, and cancers of the mouth, cervix, and breast.
He stressed the importance of early detection and treatment, regular screening for non-communicable diseases, and raising public awareness. Warning against excessive salt intake, long hours of sedentary work, and stress, he urged people to adopt healthy eating habits. He further pointed out symptoms of high blood pressure including fatigue, dizziness, excessive thirst, vision problems, poor concentration, chest pain, and severe headaches.