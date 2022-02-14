Revised bill on 3Cs soon: Botcha Satyanarayana

Vizianagaram: "The State government is committed to decentralisation of administration. It will soon come up with a revised bill on the three capitals. Visakhapatnam will be the executive capital," reiterated Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday. "There will be three capitals for Andhra Pradesh as announced earlier," he said.

"The State Government had to take back the bill as there were some technical lapses. The lapses will be rectified, and a new bill will be introduced in the Assembly," he said. "Since the party now has a majority in the Council, it would not be a problem in getting the approval of the Council as well," he opined.

Botcha said the issue of where the capital should be is a matter of the State. "The Centre has no role in it. The Union government had also stated this, many times. So, we are going ahead with our policy to set up the three capitals," he added. He also said that the YSRCP would continue to raise the issue of the special category status from all available platforms.