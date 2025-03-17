Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

Tirupati: Venugopal, former Director of All India Radio, said that Sri Potti Sriramulu was the base for the formation of linguistic States.

The birth anniversary of Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu was celebrated on Sunday at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati.

Venugopal, who was the chief guest of the programme, said that Sri Potti Sriramulu was born and brought up in Chennai and worked in Railways in Mumbai. Subsequently, he went to Sabarmati Ashram after getting attracted by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideologies.

Drawing inspiration from Gandhiji, he participated in Salt Satyagraha and Quit India movements and went to jail several times.

Demanding formation of a separate State for Telugu people, Sriramulu began his fast at the residence of Bulusu Sambamurthy on Rayapeta Road in Chennai, and continued it with great perseverance and finally sacrificed his life.

For sacrificing his life for the formation of the State of Andhra Pradesh and taking part in various social welfare activities, he should be awarded Bharat Ratna, Venugopal said.

Several TTD employees also addressed the meeting. Earlier, the guests paid tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu.

Welfare Department Deputy EO Anandaraju and other staff participated.