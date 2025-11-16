Rly campaign on digital life certificate

Visakhapatnam: In order to promote the digital life certificate (DLC), Jeevan Pramaan, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is continuing with a nationwide campaign.

As part of it, a campaign was organised at Vizianagaram by assistant personnel officer DV Appa Rao, while a subsequent camp was conducted at Srikakulam by assistant divisional engineer, Srikakulam BVS Murty.

The initiative aims at simplifying the process of life certification for pensioners. DLC aims to make pension services more accessible and efficient for retired central government employees.

The programme was modified with face authentication technology, biometric devices, mobile applications and doorstep services to verify life certificates without the need for direct visits or paperwork.

The annual campaign is organised to build awareness among pensioners. The fourth edition that commenced on November 1 will continue till the month-end. The campaign is carried out across the division in collaboration with Pension Disbursing Banks and Pensioners’ Welfare Associations.

The objective is to ensure every pensioner, regardless of location or mobility constraints, can submit their life certificate with ease and securely.