Road safety awareness campaign organised

  • Created On:  5 Jan 2026 8:06 AM IST
The event focused on educating motorists about the life-saving importance of helmets and seat belts

Rajamahendravaram: As part of the National Road Safety Month, the East Godavari District Transport Department organised a massive awareness campaign on Sunday at the Morampudi Flyover. The event focused on educating motorists about the life-saving importance of helmets and seat belts. It was led by Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Ch Sampath Kumar, in collaboration with the Police Department.

Students from Aditya Degree College and various NGOs participated.

Addressing the gathering, Sampath Kumar stated that road accidents account for an economic loss of nearly 3 percent of the National GDP. While awareness drives have been conducted previously, the desired results have not been fully achieved, prompting the Central Government to mandate a month-long national observance every year.

The MVI warned that enforcement will be tightened throughout the month. Violators will face fines of Rs 1,000 for riding a motorcycle without a helmet and Rs 1,500 for driving a four-wheeler without a seat belt. He stressed that the primary goal is to instil a sense of responsibility among the public and ensure that safety rules are followed instinctively.

AMVIs G Praneeth Kumar, Uma Maheswara Rao, and K Chaitanya Suma, Aditya College Director SP Gangi Reddy, along with Principals Ch Phani Kumar, M Chandrasekhar, KV Sriram, and K Sudhakar Patnaik participated.

National Road Safety MonthEast Godavari Transport AwarenessHelmet and Seat Belt CampaignMorampudi Flyover DriveRoad Safety Enforcement
