Road safety awareness drive for bus drivers

Ongole: A road safety awareness programme and health check-up camp for contract carriage and school/college bus drivers was held at the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s Office here on Wednesday.

Around 200 bus drivers attended the programme, during which the KIMS Super Speciality Hospital, Ongole, provided complimentary health check-ups, including blood sugar tests, ECGs, blood tests, eye examinations, and general health screenings. Dr Haindavi (Ophthalmologist), Dr Ramanjaneyulu (General Medicine), and their staff conducted the medical examinations.

DTC R Suseela and the officials emphasised critical safety requirements. They said that all contract carriage buses must have fire extinguishers, fire alarm systems, and fire detection systems. They ordered that seats and sleeper berths at emergency exits must be removed immediately, and warned that strict action will be taken against drunk driving.

They warned the drivers against speeding during the November-February fog season.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors K Ramachandra Rao, A Kiran Prabhakar, L Surendra Prasad, N Jagadish, and Assistant Inspectors K Jayaprakash and Y Dharmendra participated in the programme.