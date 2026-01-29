Road safety awareness prog launched at Ananthalakshmi Engineering College

Anantapur: The Principal of Ananthalakshmi Engineering College, Dr Kutala Srinivasulu, stated that a road safety awareness programme was conducted for the students under the auspices of the National Service Scheme (NSS) with the aim of reducing the loss of life due to road accidents.

He also mentioned that Itukalapalli Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar participated in this program. Speaking at the event, Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar said that every student should be aware of road safety. He cautioned against speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol, and stressed the importance of following traffic rules while driving, stating that even a moment of negligence can lead to fatal consequences.

On this occasion, the college’s National Service Scheme officer, T Manohar, said that everyone should compulsorily use helmets and seat belts while driving vehicles, and that pedestrians should cross the road only at zebra crossings.

The programme was attended by heads of departments, faculty, and students.