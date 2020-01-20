Road safety awareness programme organised in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 31st National Road Safety celebrations, Transport Department officials held several awareness programmes on Sunday.



Deputy Transport Commissioner G C Raja Ratnam said road safety was everyone's responsibility. He said several programmes on traffic awareness will be held during the week. As part of this, traffic rules with the placards were displayed at Maddilapalem junction by the RTA officials and traffic police. Similarly, leaflets were distributed to the commuters. The event was attended by RTO Poornachandra Rao and Motor Vehicle Inspectors R.C.H. Srinivasa Rao and Koteshwara Rao.