Road Safety Month to focus on training, safety tech

Anantapur: District collector O Anand has called upon all departments and the public to ensure the successful conduct of the National Road Safety Month being observed across the district from January 1 to January 31, 2026.

The collector inaugurated awareness and publicity materials prepared by the transport department at the Revenue Bhavan in the Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government, under the aegis of the transport department, has launched the Road Safety Month with a focus on training, safety technology and behavioural change among road users.

“Our way of thinking determines our behaviour, and unsafe behaviour is the primary cause of road accidents,” the collector said. He directed engineering departments to identify accident-prone black spots and take corrective measures to prevent mishaps. He also instructed the transport and education departments to work in coordination to conduct extensive road safety awareness programmes at the grassroots level.

He urged citizens to strictly follow traffic rules for their own safety, the welfare of their families and the betterment of society. Wearing helmets is mandatory for two-wheeler riders, and allowing minors or unlicensed persons to drive vehicles is a punishable offence, he said, stressing that road safety is a collective responsibility.

Assistant collector Sachin Rahar Har, deputy transport commissioner Veerraju, RTO Suresh Naidu, motor vehicle inspectors Srinivasulu, Sunita, Manohar, Lahari and others attended the programme.