Roja terms Pawan's polls vehicle Varah as Narahi

Tirupati: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja on Saturday took a jibe at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan. She said that Jana Sena chief's vehicle prepared for Assmebly is not 'Varahi' but 'Narahi'. She said that Pawan Kalyan, the adopted son has started working on behalf of Telugu Desam party. She also said that JSP chief is in dilemma and has no idea of what he to do. She added that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao has to give him permission to breathe in Hyderabad. She slammed the JSP chief that he doesn't love his party and no has affection towards people. Roja also added that Pawan Kalyan is incapable of fielding candidates in 175 constituencies. She remarked that Pawan Kalyan has no clue with whom he has to fight. Questioning that Olive Green is only meant vehicles in the army, she asked who has given permission to paint on his vehicle.



Earlier, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reacted to the news on social media about the colour of the Varahi vehicle prepared for the his tour of districts two days ago. In response to the YSRCP claims that a vehicle cannot be painted with olive green according to Motor Vehicle Act 1989, Pawan posted a photo carrying a short with olive green colour. He questioned whether he can wear this shirt.

In continuation, he recalled that YSRCP has first stopped his films, forced him to leave the Visakhapatnam and didn't allow him into the Mangalagiri party office. He raised doubt that the YSRCP leaders would stop him from breathing. Earlier, former minister Perni Nani said that olive green colour cannot be put a vehicle as it is used only for the Army vehicle. "Instead of changing the colour, Pawan can paint his vehicle with yellow to save money," Perni Nani took a jibe.