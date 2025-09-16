Live
Rockwood Memorial High School alumni meet
Kurnool: The alumni meet of Rockwood Memorial High School of 1976 and 1986 batches was held in the school premises on Monday. The event was filled with nostalgia as former classmates came together to relive childhood memories and celebrate the bond they shared during their school days.
Chief guest Rev Dr RRD Sajeeva Raju emphasised the significance of education and the pivotal role of teachers in shaping students’ lives.
Former teachers, including Vijayalakshmi, Suvarthamma, Augustine, Ravindra Nath, Prabhakar, and Ananda Rao, warmly welcomed the alumni. They fondly recalled their contribution to their students’ success and spoke about the lasting influence teachers have on shaping young minds. The alumni expressed their gratitude by felicitating the teachers for their dedicated service to the school and community.
Several alumni, including Town Model Junior College Principal Padma and others participated.