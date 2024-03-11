  • Menu
Roja offers prayers at Ahobilam temple

Ahobilam (Nandyal dist): Tourism Minister RK Roja offered prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy at Ahobilam temple on Sunday. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy accompanied her.

Recently the government announced Parvet Mahotsavam of Ahobilesu Swamy as State festival. As part of this, the Minister visited Ahobilam temple and offered special prayers to the Lord and Goddess. The temple authorities gave a warm welcome to Minister Roja and Brahmananda Reddy. After offering prayers, the Minister presented silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the State government.

