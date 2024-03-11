Live
- Time has come to prove strength of Nari Shakti: DK Aruna
- TSRTC MD asks employees to work with renewed enthusiasm
- To break ice, CM holds pow-wow with govt staff, teachers, unions
- TS stands at crossroads in NEP implementation
- Salman Khan gift to Anant Ambani and his fiancé goes viral
- Telangana: Kavitha scraps Bharat Jagruthi
- Vintage car rally showcases Hyderabad's rich heritage
- APTA distributes Rs 5.6 lakh scholarships
- 20L Indiramma houses for beneficiaries: Ponguleti
- Oscars 2024: Complete list of winners in 96th Academy Awards
Just In
Roja offers prayers at Ahobilam temple
Highlights
Ahobilam (Nandyal dist): Tourism Minister RK Roja offered prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy at Ahobilam temple on Sunday. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda...
Ahobilam (Nandyal dist): Tourism Minister RK Roja offered prayers to Lord Narasimha Swamy at Ahobilam temple on Sunday. Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy accompanied her.
Recently the government announced Parvet Mahotsavam of Ahobilesu Swamy as State festival. As part of this, the Minister visited Ahobilam temple and offered special prayers to the Lord and Goddess. The temple authorities gave a warm welcome to Minister Roja and Brahmananda Reddy. After offering prayers, the Minister presented silk robes to the Lord on behalf of the State government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT