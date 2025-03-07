Live
Role of chemistry in organic synthesis stressed
Vijayawada: Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras Prof B Beeraiah participated as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on Advances in Chemical Sciences organised by the Department of chemistry of Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday. Speaking at the event, Prof B Beeraiah highlighted the role of chemistry in organic synthesis, motivated the students by emphasising the importance of chemistry and the multidisciplinary research in chemical sciences for the growth of society.
Dr Pardhasaradi of SRM-AP and Dr RJ Naik of Delhi University spoke about preparation of eco-friendly batteries using Green chemistry thus minimising fossil fuels and using natural resources. Dr I Ramakanth of VIT-AP explained about Gels - its application, sustainable agriculture water supply and soil conditioning.
Correspondent Fr M Sagayaraj, convener Dr P Anila and organising secretary Dr K Rayapa Reddy and the other faculty members were also present. Around 150 participants including professors, research scholars, faculty members and students of various academic and research institutions participated in the conference.