  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Role of Pawan Kalyan crucial in state development: Vemireddy

Role of Pawan Kalyan crucial in state development: Vemireddy
x

Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy cutting the Cake on the occasion of JSP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan;s birthday organised at her residence on Tuesday

Highlights

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy stated the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been playing remarkable role in developing the State in...

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy stated the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been playing remarkable role in developing the State in all fronts.

The MLA participated in the birthday celebrations of Jana Sena party chief along with TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay at her residence in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, the MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has played crucial role in bringing the coalition government to power in 2024 elections.

She wished the Deputy Chief Minister to celebrate more birthdays with blessings of Lord Venkateswara in future.

TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay said that he is happy to take part in birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan headed by Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy.

TDP leaders K Kamalakara Reddy, K Vinodh Reddy, Vamsireddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick