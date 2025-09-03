Role of Pawan Kalyan crucial in state development: Vemireddy

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy stated the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has been playing remarkable role in developing the State in all fronts.

The MLA participated in the birthday celebrations of Jana Sena party chief along with TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay at her residence in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking the occasion, the MLA said that Pawan Kalyan has played crucial role in bringing the coalition government to power in 2024 elections.

She wished the Deputy Chief Minister to celebrate more birthdays with blessings of Lord Venkateswara in future.

TIDCO Chairman Vemulapati Ajay said that he is happy to take part in birthday celebrations of Pawan Kalyan headed by Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy.

TDP leaders K Kamalakara Reddy, K Vinodh Reddy, Vamsireddy and others were present.