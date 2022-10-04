Royal family of Bobbili Samsthanam organises Ayudha Pooja in a grandeur

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): Bobbili Samsthanam have organized Ayudha Pooja in grand manner on Tuesday in Fort of Bobbili Samsthanam. After the gap of two years, the scions of Bobbili royal family has organized this event in glorious way. Due to Covid related restrictions, they didn't organize the Pooja in great way and simply concluded in the past two years but this year the procession of golden throne and other customs and traditions are followed in big was in which the huge public also participated.

Former mimister RVSK Rangarao, R.V.S.K.K.Rangarao (Baby Naina), R.V.S.R.K.Rangarao, the three brothers have performed special poojas for the arms which were used in Bobbili war in 1757. The sword used by great warrior Tandra Paparayudu is the centre of attraction in this arms gallery.

Later they have prayed a throne which was used by their forefathers. Later they have participated in a procession organized in Fort premises with the throne. Thousands of public attended the program and mesmerized to see the arms and the traditions and golden throne. The arms, throne is exhibited during the ceremony and the public has actively participated in the program.