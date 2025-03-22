  • Menu
Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS

Hyderabad-based devotee AV Ramanaraju handing over a DD for Rs one crore to TTD Chariman BR Naidu in Tirumala on Friday

Tirumala : A huge amount was donated to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) by a Hyderabad based devotee.

AV Ramanaraju, Chairman of ENERTECH COMNET PvtLtd Company, Hyderabad, has donated Rs 1,00,01,116 and handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala on Friday.

