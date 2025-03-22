Live
- Gauri Khan is in Rome, calls it her ‘favourite city’
- North Korean leader vows to 'invariably' support Russia's war against Ukraine
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Southern States' Unity Against Delimitation Injustice
- Bhubaneswar to host National Para Fencing Championship from March 28-31
- SP MP Ramji Lal Suman calls Rana Sanga 'traitor,' sparks row
- Elon Musk Reacts to Grok’s Bold Replies Stirring Controversy in India
- MP Ambica requests more funds for Anantapur development
- Youth gets 20-year jail in POCSO case
- Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS
- IP Yatra inaugurated at MITS
Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS
Highlights
A huge amount was donated to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) by a Hyderabad based devotee.
Tirumala : A huge amount was donated to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) by a Hyderabad based devotee.
AV Ramanaraju, Chairman of ENERTECH COMNET PvtLtd Company, Hyderabad, has donated Rs 1,00,01,116 and handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala on Friday.
Next Story