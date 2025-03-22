Rs 1 cr donated to TTD’s SVIMS

Tirumala : A huge amount was donated to TTD Sri Balaji Arogya Varaprasadini Scheme (SVIMS) by a Hyderabad based devotee.

AV Ramanaraju, Chairman of ENERTECH COMNET PvtLtd Company, Hyderabad, has donated Rs 1,00,01,116 and handed over the DD for the amount to TTD Chairman BR Naidu and Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Chairman’s camp office in Tirumala on Friday.