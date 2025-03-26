  • Menu
Rs 10.11L donated to TTD

Highlights

Gaurav Irene, a devotee from Indore of Madhya Pradesh, donated Rs 10,11,111 to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas Trust on Tuesday.

Tirumala: Gaurav Irene, a devotee from Indore of Madhya Pradesh, donated Rs 10,11,111 to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas Trust on Tuesday.

To this extent, the DD for the same amount was handed over to the TTD Chairman B R Naidu at the latter’s camp office at Tirumala.

