Live
- BofA downgrades Zomato and Swiggy, cites slowing growth, high competition
- TN govt lists measures to tackle rising heatwave risk
- SC asks U’khand govt to pay Rs 1 cr to wife of doc killed on duty
- AAP: ‘Hawa hawai’ Budget’, baseless and unrealistic
- World Championship Medallist Simranjit Kaur, Dominant Jaismine Storm into Semifinals at 8th Women’s Nationals
- How lifestyle choices affect women’s cancer risks
- Political Uproar Over Class 10 Exam Paper Leak: KTR Faces Allegations
- Rs 1,500-cr plan for Yamuna cleaning, sewage management
- Delhi govt to relocate Tihar jail, allocates Rs 10 cr for survey
- Hyderabad: GHMC Takes Action, Demolition of Unauthorised Floors in Nalandanagar
Rs 10.11L donated to TTD
Highlights
Gaurav Irene, a devotee from Indore of Madhya Pradesh, donated Rs 10,11,111 to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas Trust on Tuesday.
Tirumala: Gaurav Irene, a devotee from Indore of Madhya Pradesh, donated Rs 10,11,111 to Sri Venkateswara Sarva Shreyas Trust on Tuesday.
To this extent, the DD for the same amount was handed over to the TTD Chairman B R Naidu at the latter’s camp office at Tirumala.
Next Story