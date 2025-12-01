Rs 202 cr credited to farmers’ accounts

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district Joint Collector Y Megha Swaroop has informed that 40,922 paddy procurement coupons had been generated as of November 29. Through 205 procurement centres arranged in 18 mandals, the district has procured 1,91,559.920 metric tonnes of paddy from 25,644 farmers so far. The Joint Collector issued a press statement on the progress of paddy procurement for the Kharif 2025-2026 season. He stated that the district has set a target of four lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the season. Payments amounting to Rs 202.46 crore were made to 11,767 farmers within 48 hours of procurement. A total of 157 rice mills have been participating in the procurement process this year.

Farmers were advised to dry their paddy to a 17 percent moisture level before bringing it to the centres. He also said that the required gunny bags had been supplied to 212 RSKs across the district.

The Minimum Support Price fixed by the government is Rs 2,389 per quintal for the common variety and Rs 2,369 per quintal for the Grade A variety. In addition, farmers will receive Rs 4.74 per quintal towards gunny bag charges and Rs 22 per quintal as Hamali charges. He added that all facilities related to paddy procurement were made available at the centres. A control room has been set up at the Collectorate for queries or complaints, functioning from 8 am to 8 pm. Farmers can contact 8309487151 for assistance.