Rs 6.3 cr Master Plan road ready for inauguration

Tirupati: The much-needed 80-ft Master Plan road which is one among the 14 roads taken up by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati is ready for inauguration.

This Rs 6.30-cr road covering a stretch of 1.8-km will help to decongest the traffic in Tirupati city to some extent by connecting the MS Subbu Lakshmi centre with Renigunta road near Hero Honda showroom area. The inauguration is slated for April 5.

This area remained underdeveloped for all these years because of lack of proper road connectivity. Denizens of about a dozen colonies en route have been facing hardships. Now, the new 80-ft road will prove to be a boon to the area and the existing Renigunta–Tirupati road will get decongested.

When the Municipal Corporation took up a revolutionary decision to develop 14 master plan roads at a stretch, this road also found a place in it and the works were executed on fast track. Needless to say that the Corporation council has approved the works of master plan roads at a cost of Rs 80 crore which has changed the life of denizens on the city's eastern side.

The other prominent roads under the master plan include a road from M S Subbu Lakshmi statue to Settipalli (southern side of the railway track), an 80 feet road from south side of Karakambadi road covering Thimminaidu Palem and Mitturu village to Cotton Mill (South side of the Karakambadi Road), 80 feet road from Akkarampalli which will start adjacent to Brindavan Apartments opposite petrol bunk beside D Mart on Karakambadi Road and a 100 feet road from Chennaya Gunta parallel to railway track (northern side of Renigunta Road) among others.

Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy who is the driving force behind the 14 master plan roads said that efforts were on for completion of all the roads in the next 2-3 months which will change the face of the pilgrim city.

He said that the completion of master plan roads will help the development of the localities on the eastern part of the city in a big way.