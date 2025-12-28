RSASTF achieves major success against RS smuggling in 2025

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), a special unit of Andhra Pradesh police, works closely with Forest department to stop illegal cutting, transport and smuggling of red sanders trees, stated Taskforce Head and district SP L Subba Rayudu.

The SP conducted annual review meeting with Taskforce and forest officials and presented annual report of RSASTF, here on Saturday.

Addressing the officials, SP Subba Rayudu said that the high international demand makes it a target for organised smuggling gangs. In 2025, RSASTF achieved major success through intelligence-based operations, technology, and strong law enforcement.

He said RSASTF focused on prevention, detection, raids, and arrests. The team conducted wide field operations, interstate coordination, and strict court follow-up. In 2025, they registered 64 cases and arrested 263 suspects, including field smugglers, drivers, managers, and repeat offenders. They also caught 52 absconders from 2016-2024 cases, strengthening court processes.

Teams seized 1,872 red sanders logs weighing 35,476 kg. Also attached 63 vehicles used in smuggling, like cars and lorries, and submitted them to courts. RSASTF ran 920 special operations, including 816 entry-exit checks, 24 day combing operations, and 80 special combing ops in forests. Fit officers under 40 covered 10 km of forest daily and camped overnight at lookout posts. The team executed 212 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) and arrested 52 absconders through repeated raids on their homes, he added.

SP Subba Rayudu further said courts resolved 32 cases with 25 convictions, 4 acquittals, and 3 abated cases—an 87.5% conviction rate, the highest since RSASTF started. Two habitual smugglers faced preventive detention under the PD Act. Asset attachment against smugglers' properties also began.

RSASTF conducted successful interstate operations in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and New Delhi, seizing red sanders worth Rs 16.5 crore. Ten high-value smugglers were arrested from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and sensitive areas near Bengaluru like Kaikenhalli, Sarjapuri, and Malur. These arrests dealt a heavy blow to organised networks.

He also said RSASTF strengthened village informants, mapped smuggling routes, tracked offenders' finances, and ran awareness programmes in forest villages and tribal areas to promote conservation. 2025 marks a milestone year with record seizures, arrests, warrant executions, and high conviction rates, reflecting the team's dedication. The SP informed that RSASTF Tirupati uses modern technology, strong intelligence networks, and public support to protect Andhra Pradesh's precious red sanders wealth and eliminate smuggling completely.