Ruckus over arrest of social media activists

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed noisy scenes, heated exchange of words and protests as the YSRCP which has adopted a dual policy of attending the proceedings of the Council while boycotting the Assembly, gave a notice for adjournment motion on ‘illegal’ arrests of party workers handling social media platforms.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju rejected the notice and asked them to come in a different form. But the YSRCP members insisted that it be accepted, went to the well and shouted slogans, “We want justice.” Senior TDP leader and former Speaker Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said as per rules if the Chair rejects the notice members have no right to protest. He said all the NDA alliance partners and their families were victims of social media terrorism, and the government was ready to discuss it provided they seek a full-fledged discussion.

Amidst the noise, Minister for Social Welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the Opposition has no right to move the motion as their leader had run away from the Assembly. The YSRCP members reacted saying even then Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had run away from the Assembly.

This led to a fresh trouble as Minister for IT Nara Lokesh got up and said Naidu was not like their leader. He said even when all the TDP MLAs barring the LoP was suspended, Naidu did not stay away from the Assembly. He said for two and half years the TDP MLAs led by Naidu fought against the government. Lokesh said Naidu threw a challenge and boycotted the House when the YSRCP members indulged in character assassination of Naidu’s wife Nara and his mother Bhuvaneswari. In an angry tone, Lokesh said what was wrong in taking action against such criminals. The YSRCP has no right to move the adjournment motion. At this point of time, Leader of Opposition Botsa Satyanaryana said that they don’t support anyone who used abusive language against women. Lokesh said the LoP should then explain why did they give a ticket to a person who abused his mother and questioned her character. That person lost the election; that is different story, he said.

Lokesh said when his mother was being insulted, the then CM and the MLAs were laughing, why didn’t Botsa or others condemn it, he questioned. He said there was no question of sparing anyone who indulged in such criminal activities. Meanwhile, the AP High Court also made certain comments questioning the integrity of the YSRCP to file a PIL on the arrests of their social media activists. The court commented that even judges were not spared. What is wrong if such people were arrested and brought before the court of law.