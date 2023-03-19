RUDA nod for execution of works worth `18 cr

Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Chairperson of Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), said that various works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 18 crore have been approved in the board meeting. The 4th board meeting was held at the RUDA office meeting hall under the chairmanship of Sharmila Reddy. Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar was also present.





Development of water body with walking track & revetment in Balabadrapuram of Anaparthi constituency, development of riverfront at Wharf Road in Kothapet constituency will be undertaken. These include road development from Chinna Kasi jetty to Gudem gate in Nidadavolu municipality and riverfront area development at Kovvur Goshpada Kshetra, she said.





She also added that the proposals for the construction of the RUDA office building, provision of LED motifs to the central lighting poles along the Rajahmundry Airport Road, and renovation of the RTC bus stop at Korukonda Junction have also been approved.





Sharmila Reddy said that the RUDA limits have increased due to the addition of some villages recently. She said that out of 99 applications received under temporary layout plan (TLP) regarding building constructions and layout permissions, 59 have been approved. Out of 50 applications received under final layout plan (FLP), 45 were approved. Out of 52 applications, 33 layout development completion certificates have been issued.





Under Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), 3,520 applications have been received so far. Of these, 624 were approved, through which Rs 1196.47 lakh income has been received. RUDA Vice Chairman K Dinesh Kumar said that as the area under RUDA has increased, development programmes for the people were being accelerated. He said that the problem of drinking water for the people in the city will be solved. Old pipeline will be replaced at Alcot Garden area at a cost of Rs two crore, he said.





Regional deputy director of town and country planning Suraj Kumar, RUDA secretary Sailaja, tourism divisional manager Swami Naidu, district industries officer K Venkateswara Rao, DPO P Jagadamba, RUDA planning officer N Srinivas, administrative officer G Shravan Kumar, executive engineer T Chandrasekhar and others participated.