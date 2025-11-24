Rythanna–Meekosam week begins today

Rajamahendravaram: Acting on the directions of the State government, the district administration will conduct the ‘Rythanna–Meekosam Week’ across all Rythu Seva Kendras (RSKs) from Monday. District collector Kirti Chekuri said the programme focuses on taking the Chief Minister’s five key guidelines-- water security, demand-based farming, adoption of agri-technology, food processing, and government support-- to every farmer at the field level.

As part of the initiative, officials have been instructed to conduct a door-to-door outreach for 6 days to meet farmers and explain the programme. The collector held a teleconference with agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, and allied department officials from the Collectorate camp office to finalise the plan. From 24 to 29, officials will visit farmers’ households. From November 30 to December 2, the data collected during the visits will be compiled and analysed. On December 3, each RSK will hold a workshop to finalise the action plan for 2026–27.

At the village level, the campaign will be carried out through RSKs with the participation of RSK assistants, animal husbandry and fisheries assistants, village revenue staff, engineering and energy assistants, progressive farmers, Primary Agriculture Committees, Water Users Associations, and market committee members.