Rythu Bharosa first of its kind in country, claims Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District in-charge Minister and BC Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the first CM in the country to implement Rythu Bharosa to strengthen the farmers economically.

On Monday, cheque distribution of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Yojana's second instalment was held at the Collectorate here on Monday, under the chairmanship of District Collector K Madhavi Latha. Minister Venu Gopala Krishna was the chief guest.

Minister Venu Gopala Krishna said that a sum of Rs 62.51 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Yojana's second instalment (2022-23) has been transferred into the accounts of 1,31,384 farmers. He said Jagan's government has set an example for the country in supporting farmers.

The previous government had paid only Rs 15,000 crore in five years under loan waiver while the YSRCP government has directly deposited Rs 24,000 crore into farmers' accounts in three and a half years, he pointed out.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that the government is providing compensation for crop loss to the affected farmers during the same season itself to help the latter to be free from financial difficulties for the next crop.

MP Margani Bharat Ram, DCCB Chairman Akula Veerraju, District Agriculture Officer S Madhava Rao, District Horticulture Officer V Radha Krishna, YSRCP rural coordinator Chandana Nageswar, District Agriculture Advisory Council Member K Teja and others participated in the programme.