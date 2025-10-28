  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sacred Laksha Deepotsavam held at Srisailam

Sacred Laksha Deepotsavam held at Srisailam
x

Laksha Deepotsavam organised at the sacred Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on the auspicious occasion of First Monday of Karthika Masam on Monday.

Highlights

On the auspicious occasion of the first Monday in the holy month of Karthika Masam, the Srisailam Devasthanam has organised the sacred Laksha deepotsavam

Srisailam: On the auspicious occasion of the first Monday in the holy month of Karthika Masam, the Srisailam Devasthanam has organised the sacred Laksha deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harathi at the temple’s Pushkarini (sacred pond) on Monday. These spiritual events have been conducted with the noble intent of promoting Loka Kalyanam (universal well-being) and divine grace for devotees.

As part of the Laksha deepotsavam, thousands of oil lamps have been lit around the Pushkarini premises, illuminating the sacred surroundings with divine radiance. Later the Devasthanam authorities have performed the Pushkarini Harathi comprising 10 distinct forms of ritual offerings (Dasha Vidha Harathis). Prior to the Harathi, the Utsava Murthis (processional deities) of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi have been ceremoniously brought to the Pushkarini, where special poojas and traditional rituals were held.

The 10 Harathis include Omkaara, Naga, Trishula, Nandi, Simha, Surya, Chandra, Kumbha, Nakshatra, and Karpura Harathis, each harathi hold a unique spiritual significance. Devotees believe that witnessing these Harathis can bring divine blessings such as relief from hardships, protection from untimely death, removal of serpent and planetary afflictions, good health, mental peace, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires. The Srisailam Devasthanam officials have invited devotees to participate in the sacred rituals and experience the divine atmosphere. The illumination of thousands of lamps around the Pushkarini was a visual and spiritual delight for pilgrims attending the Laksha Deepotsavam.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick