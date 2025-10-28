Live
Sacred Laksha Deepotsavam held at Srisailam
On the auspicious occasion of the first Monday in the holy month of Karthika Masam, the Srisailam Devasthanam has organised the sacred Laksha deepotsavam
Srisailam: On the auspicious occasion of the first Monday in the holy month of Karthika Masam, the Srisailam Devasthanam has organised the sacred Laksha deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harathi at the temple’s Pushkarini (sacred pond) on Monday. These spiritual events have been conducted with the noble intent of promoting Loka Kalyanam (universal well-being) and divine grace for devotees.
As part of the Laksha deepotsavam, thousands of oil lamps have been lit around the Pushkarini premises, illuminating the sacred surroundings with divine radiance. Later the Devasthanam authorities have performed the Pushkarini Harathi comprising 10 distinct forms of ritual offerings (Dasha Vidha Harathis). Prior to the Harathi, the Utsava Murthis (processional deities) of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi have been ceremoniously brought to the Pushkarini, where special poojas and traditional rituals were held.
The 10 Harathis include Omkaara, Naga, Trishula, Nandi, Simha, Surya, Chandra, Kumbha, Nakshatra, and Karpura Harathis, each harathi hold a unique spiritual significance. Devotees believe that witnessing these Harathis can bring divine blessings such as relief from hardships, protection from untimely death, removal of serpent and planetary afflictions, good health, mental peace, prosperity, and fulfillment of desires. The Srisailam Devasthanam officials have invited devotees to participate in the sacred rituals and experience the divine atmosphere. The illumination of thousands of lamps around the Pushkarini was a visual and spiritual delight for pilgrims attending the Laksha Deepotsavam.