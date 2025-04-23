  • Menu
Sainik School Korukonda receives award

Sainik School Korukonda received the award for the Best Result in Class XII for the academic year 2022-23

Vizianagaram: Sainik School Korukonda received the award for the Best Result in Class XII for the academic year 2022-23, presented by Honorable Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) Sanjay Seth during the All India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference at Sainik School Tilaiya, Jharkhand.

This recognition highlights the school’s outstanding performance in the CBSE Class XII examinations and was accepted by Principal Group Captain SS Shastri. Founded 63 years ago, Sainik School Korukonda has become a leading institution, producing over 744 officers for India’s armed forces and many successful alumni in civil services.

The school combines the CBSE curriculum with specialised coaching for UPSC NDA/NA exams and SSB interviews. Principal Shastri credited this achievement to the collective efforts of students, faculty, and supportive parents. He affirmed the school’s commitment to fostering not just academic excellence but also discipline, leadership, and character in its cadets.

