Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy condemns false propaganda on YS Avinash, says he is cooperating to CBI

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has criticized that a section of media is spreading false propaganda regarding MP YS Avinash Reddy. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, he was furious that unnecessary stories and lies are being propagated in the case of YS Avinash Reddy.
Stating that Avinash Reddy has gone to trial six times so far and cooperating with the CBI investigation from earlier, Sajjala said that the he had moved supreme court to take.of his mother as his father was in jail. He said that false propaganda is being propagated to divert the attention from government good programs. He said YS Avinash Reddy is not running away and will co-operate with CBI and fumed at the section of media for false propaganda.
Speaking on the occasion of the completion of four years of YCP coming to power in AP, Sajjala said it has been four years since YCP's resounding victory. "We have implemented 98 percent of the promises in four years and provided good governance to the people with welfare and development equally," he said adding that they are going to develop the state through decentralization of governance. He said that the Centre has released Rs. 10,000 crores as the share due to the state and the YSRCP government is committed to the development of AP.