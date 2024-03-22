Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy rubbishes false propaganda by opposition in Visakha Drugs Case

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the State Secretary and Government Advisor, has raised concerns over what he perceives as baseless accusations and misinformation being propagated on social media regarding the Visakha drugs case. In a press briefing held in Tadepalli on Friday, Sajjala questioned the motives of BJP and TDP leaders, suggesting that they are attempting to shift blame onto the YSRCP government to evade accountability.



Highlighting recent developments, Sajjala referenced the seizure of drugs at the Visakhapatnam port by the CBI and pointed to alleged connections between the company involved and individuals linked to opposition leaders. He criticized the opposition for levying unfounded accusations against the YSRCP leadership in an apparent bid to deflect attention from their own ties to the issue at hand.

Sajjala lambasted Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of engaging in purposeless rhetoric and lacking respect for established systems.

Expressing confidence in the YSRCP's standing and popular support among the electorate, Sajjala dismissed the opposition's efforts as a desperate ploy to sow confusion and mislead the public. He announced plans to formally request the CBI to conduct a thorough investigation into the drug-related allegations and emphasized the party's commitment to prioritizing the issue within the context of the upcoming election campaign.