Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy welcomes Supreme Court's judgement on Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the decision taken by the AP government on the three capitals was justified. Sajjala said that there have been different judgments in the High Court regarding the issue of three capitals, but the Supreme Court has also made it clear that concentration of development in one area will cause damage to the state.

Speaking to the media in Kurnool today (Monday), Sajjala said, ' CM YS Jagan's ambitions are different, and the people of AP are supporting his decision. "The law also supports CM YS Jagan," he said adding that Supreme Court has slammed Chandrababu Naidu's conspiracies and High Court's statement that the capital should be built at one place is not correct, and the Supreme Court has erred and questioned it.

Taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan and Ramoji Rao's, Sajjala said that their wish is to Chandrababu should become CM and opined that Pawan Kalyan has no desire to come to power. "It is ridiculous that Chandrababu is trying to become CM despite people are giving full support to CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sajjala said.