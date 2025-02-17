‘Sakhis’ paint Beach Road pink

Visakhapatnam: Scores of saree-clad ‘Sakhis’ painted the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam pink as they participated in the ‘Pink Sakhi Saree Walk’ held on Sunday. Organised by Rohit Memorial Trust (RMT) in association with the Round Table Ladies Circle India the event aimed at promoting health and the importance of leading a cancer-free life by spotting the early signs of the disease.

Laced with entertaining programmes such as Zumba dance, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation of more than 2,500 women.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari as chief guest and actor and founder of Life Again Foundation Gautami Tadimalla as special guest flagged off the walk in the presence of K. Padmavathi, director of Public Health and Family Welfare, V Prabhu Kishore, chairman of Varun Group, Anantram Ganapati, chairman of the RMT and Meenakshi Anantram, trust’s vice chairman, among others.

Aimed at building awareness about cancer and identifying its signs early for appropriate medical intervention, the organisers mentioned that it was the state’s first pink saree walk carried out. Established sixteen years ago, the trust has been carrying out a number of activities for social upliftment in the areas of cancer awareness, counselling, palliative medical clowning and women empowerment.