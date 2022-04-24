Samata, Swarna Jayanthi express trains run with LHB coaches

Visakhapatnam: In order to provide a comfortable journey to the passengers, Railways converted conventional coaches with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake.

The Union Minister for Railways Ashiwini Vaishnaw made an announcement during his visit to Malkangiri on Friday that the rakes of Samata and Swarna Jayanthi express trains will be converted into conventional coaches. Accordingly, the LHB coaches will be introduced to some of the trains.

Visakhapatnam- Hazarat Nizamuddin (train No:12803) bi-weekly Swarna Jayanthi express will run with LHB coaches from Monday. In return, Hazarat-Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam (train No. 12804) bi-weekly Swarna Jayanthi express will run with LHB coaches from April 27.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Samata (train No:12807) express will run with LHB coaches from April 26. In return, Hazarat-Nizamuddin –Visakhapatnam (train No:12808) Samata express will run with LHB coaches from April 28.

East Coast Railway is taking possible measures to provide better service to the passengers.