Sandhya Rani lays stone for CBG plant in Vizianagaram dist

Rajam (Vizianagaram district): Tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a Rs 102.12-crore Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) plant at Arasada village in Vangara mandal, Vizianagaram district. The eco-friendly project is expected to generate employment for over 500 local people.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the plant will produce bio-gas from agricultural waste, paddy straw, napier grass and cattle manure, contributing to rural development and environmental conservation. She emphasised that initiatives like these reflect Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visionary goal of making Andhra Pradesh a ‘Clean Energy Leader’.

The CBG plant, being developed by PVS Group, headed by P Ramamohan Rao of G Sigadam of Srikakulam district, under the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy – 2024, will be established on 13.82 acre land with a daily processing capacity of 20 tonne. Construction is expected to be completed within 12 months.

Sandhya Rani said the state government is steadily advancing toward its threefold objective of clean energy production, industrial development, and employment generation. The foundation stone for this project, along with another major initiative in the district, marks another milestone in the region’s development journey.

“Our government’s goal is to promote clean and environment-friendly energy production that supports rural development. Such projects play a key role in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a clean energy leader,” she said, adding that the project aligns with the Chief Minister’s mission to establish one industrial park in every constituency.

The minister highlighted that 103 MSME parks have already been launched across the state, providing stable employment to thousands of youth. Recently, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for 55 new MSME parks with a total investment of Rs 3,000 crore.

She thanked Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and minister N Lokesh for their unwavering support toward the state’s industrial progress.

District collector Ram Sundar Reddy, Rajam MLA Konda Murali Mohan, Vizianagaram MLA Pusapati Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, and PVS Group representative P Ramamohan Rao were also present.