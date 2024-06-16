Sanitary napkin vending machine facilitated for girls at GICE

Visakhapatnam : As part of the community engagement programme and help empower girls, a sanitary napkin vending machine worth Rs 35,000 was donated by Amazon India and C-3 India (Centre for Catalyzing Change-3), an NGO, for girl students studying in Government Institute of Chemical Engineering (GICE) in Visakhapatnam.

The machine caters to 450 girl students of GICE and the initiative aims to promote menstrual hygiene and safe practices followed during the monthly cycle. A talk on gender sensitisation was given to students by the officials from Amazon India.

Rajeev, safety loss prevention manager, from Amazon India, Dr BV Lakshmana Rao, Head of Chemical Engineering, GICE, D Poornand, Pragathimitra of C-3, among others attended.