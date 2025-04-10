‘Sankalp’ initiative trains Chittoor jail inmates for a fresh start

CHITTOOR: Emphasising the vital role of skill development in securing employment and aiding rehabilitation, Chittoor district administration has launched a special programme titled ‘Sankalp’ – Skill Development Initiative, aimed at training prison inmates in multiple vocational trades. This initiative is part of the State government’s larger vision to empower individuals with practical skills, and it has already begun yielding encouraging results.

As part of this programme, several inmates at Chittoor district jail underwent training in various vocational disciplines designed to equip them with necessary tools to earn a livelihood upon their release.

On Wednesday, district Collector Sumit Kumar participated in a certification ceremony at Chittoor district jail, where he distributed completion certificates to inmates, who successfully finished their training. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed that those, who possess vocational skills, have a higher chance of employment, and urged all participants to make most of such opportunities.

He noted that professions such as electricians, plumbers, and AC mechanics are not only in demand but are also financially rewarding, provided individuals continually enhance their skills. Under Sankalp initiative, inmates have been trained in multi-skill trades with the goal of becoming self-reliant after serving their sentences. He added that the government plans to extend the programme in future to cover more inmates, with enhanced training modules.

The Collector also said that, through coordination with DRDA and Skill Development officials, financial support would be facilitated via banks such as SBI, Union Bank, and Saptagiri Grameena Bank. This would enable trained inmates to secure loans and set up their own ventures aligned with their newly acquired skills.

Chittoor Jail Superintendent Venu Gopal Reddy said that following the Collector’s guidance, a multi-skill trade training programme was conducted from February 18 to March 24 in coordination with DRDA, Skill Development Department, and National Academy of Construction (NAC), for 34 inmates. He emphasised that all participants successfully completed the training sessions. The programme helps inmates reintegrate into society positively after their release, steering them away from past mistakes.

He also mentioned the presence of women inmates in Chittoor jail and requested the Collector to arrange tailoring training for them, which could provide sustainable employment in the future.

He further informed that in addition to vocational training, open classes for 10th standard education are also being conducted for interested inmates. The event was attended by DRDA PD Sridevi, District Skill Development Officer Gunasekhar, NAC AD Satish, jail officials, and other staff members.