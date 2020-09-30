Satyanarayana Vratams online at Annavaram

Rajamahendravaram: Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple (Annavaram) management has decided to perform Satyanarayana Vratams through online also for the benefit of devotees, who are not able to visit the sacred shrine personally due to corona.



According to temple executive officer Vendra Trinadh Rao, the online vratams will be performed from October 1, regularly. The cost of vratam ticket was fixed as Rs 1,116. The devotees who paid the prescribed amount can perform the vratam by sitting in their houses by viewing it through YouTube from the studio in old kalyana mandapam where the vrata purohits perform the vratam.

The vratam would begin at 9.30 am daily. Meanwhile, the management also send the Satyadeva copper dollar, silk cloth consisting of Astadikpalakulu, Nava Grahalu, to use in the vratam to the devotees paid the amount through online.

The executive officer further said the devotees feel happy by receiving vrata material prior to the celestial fete. Later, Prasadam also sent to them through post.

The devotees who wants to perform the vratam should pay the amount through www.annavaramdevasthanam.nic website or SBI account number 11313336151.

Later, the respective devotees should send their gotram, name to WhatsApp number 94912 49990 or to e-mail eoannavaram@yahoo.co.in.

The executive officer appealed to the devotees to avail this opportunity to perform Satyanarayana Vratams.