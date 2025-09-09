Live
- Sam Altman Says Social Media Feels Fake: Struggles to Tell Humans From AI Bots
- Hyundai Motor India’s EV Charging Network Delivers 2.3 Million Units of Clean Energy, Cuts 1.6 Million kg CO₂ Emissions
- Programme on empowerment of SC farmers with millet production held
- The Bengal Files Day 4 Collection Report – Total Earnings and Occupancy
- Fishermen threaten suicide with fishing nets over CG project dispute
- DGP reviews security measures
- India’s Asia Cup Campaign: Coach Shares Early Insights on Squad Selection
- India Issues Advisory As Nepal Protests Over Social Media Ban Turn Deadly
- SC adjourns YS Viveka Reddy murder case hearing
- Sonia, Rahul Gandhi cast their votes for VP election
SC adjourns YS Viveka Reddy murder case hearing
Highlights
The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case has been adjourned once again. The Supreme Court made this decision after the...
The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case has been adjourned once again. The Supreme Court made this decision after the investigating agency requested additional time to submit an affidavit.
Previously, the apex court had raised questions regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), prompting the agency to ask for more time to prepare their response. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the CBI during the proceedings.
Justice M. M. Sundaresh has adjourned the next hearing to the 16th of this month, with proceedings set to commence at 2 pm. As the case continues to unfold, the necessity for further investigation into the murder remains a topic of discussion.
Next Story