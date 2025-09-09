  • Menu
SC adjourns YS Viveka Reddy murder case hearing

SC adjourns YS Viveka Reddy murder case hearing
The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case has been adjourned once again. The Supreme Court made this decision after the...

The trial of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case has been adjourned once again. The Supreme Court made this decision after the investigating agency requested additional time to submit an affidavit.

Previously, the apex court had raised questions regarding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), prompting the agency to ask for more time to prepare their response. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju represented the CBI during the proceedings.

Justice M. M. Sundaresh has adjourned the next hearing to the 16th of this month, with proceedings set to commence at 2 pm. As the case continues to unfold, the necessity for further investigation into the murder remains a topic of discussion.

