SC Commission committed to protecting Dalit rights: Jawahar

Vijayawada: SC Commission chairman Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar on Wednesday reiterated the commission’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights of Dalits.

Speaking at a press conference at the SC Commission office in the NTR Administrative Block here on Wednesday, Jawahar said the commission is continuously working towards building an egalitarian and caste-free society.

Jawahar expressed concern over trend of officials neglecting registering atrocity cases. “We are working with the goal of protecting Dalit rights,” he stated. “Officials should not be apathetic in matters of atrocity cases. Police must stand by the victims and register FIRs.”

The chairman, presenting data illustrating the issue, said that a total of 135 atrocity cases have been reported this year, with 78 cases coming in over the last three months alone. Specifically, in NTR district, out of 13 atrocity cases, only 3 were registered.

“This clearly shows that even when atrocity cases are reported, officials are not registering them,” Jawahar asserted. He criticised some officials for their “indifferent” behavior in case registration, noting that FIRs are not being filed when complainants approach police stations.

Jawahar urged a change in this situation, stressing that officials must act responsibly. “When someone in distress comes to them, an FIR must be registered, and a detailed report should be sent,” he stated. He affirmed the extensive powers vested in the Commission Chairman, declaring “no compromise” in resolving the rights of Scheduled Castes.

He also called on the police to accept complaints related to land re-surveys. Addressing concerns about residential hostels, Jawahar noted a high demand for seats, with 3,000 students applying for just 300 available spots, urging officials to address this disparity.

The chairman also called for action on the MLC Anantha Babu case concerning the murder of Subramanyam and assured that necessary justice would be provided in the case of the deceased Dr. Sudhakar.

Jawahar concluded by reiterating the need for police to provide relief to victims of harassment who approach police stations by registering FIRs and taking appropriate action on atrocity complaints. He lamented that victims are often not having their cases registered and that officials continue to act indifferently, particularly noting a high number of atrocity cases in Kurnool and Nandyal.

