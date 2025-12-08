ASBM University hosts ‘Meet the Authors’

The School of Liberal Arts, ASBM University, in association with Dhauli Review Trust, organised a literary event titled “Meet the Authors” on Saturday. The programme brought together celebrated

poets and writers to share their creative journeys, interact with students and promote a vibrant culture of literary appreciation on campus.

The event was attended by Anju Ranjan, Indian Foreign Service officer, and Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations; novelist Andrei Kurkov and poet-novelist Amir Or.

In welcome address, Prof Emily Pandey highlighted the significance of literary conversations in shaping critical thinking and fostering creativity among students. The central segment of the programme featured readings and sharing of literary creations by the invited poets and writers. Their thoughtful compositions, powerful narratives and personal reflections captivated the audience, providing an enriching experience to literature enthusiasts, students and faculty members.

The President and Founder of ASBM University, Prof Biswajeet Pattanayak, felicitated the guests for their contributions to contemporary literature and inspiring the ASBM community. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by MBA student Anjali Kumari.



