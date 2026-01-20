School Games U-14 girls kabaddi championship begins

Gudivada (Krishna Ditrict): Minister for Labour, Factories, Boilers and Insurance Medical Services and Krishna district In-Charge Minister Vasamsetti Subhash said that sports in Andhra Pradesh are gaining renewed strength due to the encouragement and support extended by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Education, IT and Youth Affairs Nara Lokesh.

The minister inaugurated the 69th National School Games Under-14 Girls Kabaddi Championship, organised under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), and SGF Krishna District, at the NTR Stadium in Gudivada.

The organisers introduced the participating players to the minister. As many as 27 states and union territories are participating in this tournament. The championship is being held from January 19 to 23 and is conducted in a league-cum-knockout format.

Addressing the gathering, Subhash said that the successful conduct of a national-level sporting event in Krishna district is a matter of pride for the people of the region. He remarked that Gudivada emerging as a venue for such prestigious competitions has enhanced the district’s reputation at the national level.

Welcoming girl athletes from various states and Union Territories, the minister said that young girls excelling in traditional Indian sports like kabaddi is a strong reflection of women’s empowerment. Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu, AP Warehousing Corporation Chairman Ravi Venkateswara Rao, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, SGFAP Secretary G Bhanumurthy Raju, former minister Pinnamaneni Venkateswara Rao, NTR Stadium Vice-Chairman Yelavarthi Srinivas, Gudivada Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Ch Ravi, Gudlavalleru Market Committee Chairman Potluri Ravi, Krishna District Educational Officer UV Subba Rao, SGF Krishna District Secretaries M Aruna and Gampa Rambabu, and NTR District Secretary T Sri Latha were among those present.