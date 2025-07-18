School’s Investiture conducted

Anantapur: Ananthalakshm iInternational School conducted its Investiture Ceremony on Thursday to formally induct the newly-elected School Cabinet for the academic year 2025–26.

ASP A Srinivasulu attended the function as the chief guest. Chairman Anantha Ramudu, vice-chairman Ramesh, Principal Shalini K V and chief administrative officer Narasimha Rao were present.

Cabinet members were adorned with sashes and badges, followed by the flag-handing ceremony for the school and houses – Pegasus (Blue), Unicorn (Green), Phoenix (Red) and Griffin (Yellow), Manoj Sai, School head boy, Baby Prajna, School head girl, deputy head boy K Ranjith, deputy head girl M Laksi Ashwika and others were elected.

The Principal administered the oath, encouraging the newly-appointed leaders to uphold their responsibilities with commitment and integrity.

The ceremony concluded with motivating speeches by the dignitaries, a vibrant cultural performance, and a heartfelt vote of thanks by the coordinator, followed by the National Anthem.