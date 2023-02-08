  • Menu
Science exhibition concludes at Srisailam Matha School

Science exhibition concludes at Srisailam Matha School
Science exhibition concludes at Srisailam Matha School

Highlights

The two-day science exhibition organised at Srisailam Matha English Medium High School at the Project Colony concluded on Tuesday.

Kurnool: The two-day science exhibition organised at Srisailam Matha English Medium High School at the Project Colony concluded on Tuesday. Rev Sister Sampurna Meri inaugurated this exhibition with the blessings of Srisailam Matha Church Father Rev Sliivaraju.

Students of government and private educational institutions participated in the exhibition. Many educational institutions expressed their happiness over the talent shown by the students of various schools and colleges in the form of experiments and hailed Srisailam Matha School for holding the exhibition.

HM Daisy Sindhiarani of Srisailam Matha School said that the students, teaching staff and parents of many educational institutions were elated as the exhibition impressed everyone. School teachers, staff, students and others participated in the programme.

